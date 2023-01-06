Driving test conducted for police posts

Islamabad : A driving test was conducted for the candidates who passed the written examination from all over Pakistan for the vacant posts of drivers in Safe City (Safer) Islamabad.

Out of large number of candidates participated in the test only 297 passed the written examination. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the testing venue and checked the arrangements. On the occasion, IGP Islamabad directed the supervisory officers that all the process should be transparent and merit based and should be completed as soon as possible.

The driving test was supervised by CPO (Safe City) Romail Akram and SP Headquarters Saud Khan. In the first phase of the driving test, driving, stopping, traffic rules, license and road safety were taken in the presence of traffic staff.

In the second phase, traffic signals were tested. Safe City drones and modern cameras were monitored to make the filling process transparent. Candidates who will pass the driving test will be called for an interview in the last phase and successful candidates will be selected for the posts.