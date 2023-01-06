Special security measures introduced for Red Zone

Islamabad : In the perspective of threats from terrorist outfits, protection of the Diplomatic Enclave is prime priority of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, a spokesman of the Islamabad police narrated, saying that the top cop of the federal capital police have issued a comprehensive strategy for the security of the Diplomatic Enclave, government installations and prime edifices housing in the Red Zone.

Check-posts have been set up at entry, exit and central points of Diplomatic Enclave following the main security plan, the spokesman said, adding that the security plan provides remarkable outcome. “Security Wing of Islamabad Capital Police showed satisfactory performance in 2022,” he added, quoting IGP’s remarks.

He said that, entry exit system was introduced at all pickets of the Red Zone adding that the safety of diplomats, governments and private installations and the lives and property of the citizens is among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police. In 2022, checking was enhanced at all pickets of Red Zone due to which officials recovered a stolen vehicle, drugs and weapons during checking.

During checking, he said that, the police officials recovered one 9mm pistol, 50 gram heroin and one vehicle stolen from Rawalpindi jurisdiction at the checkpoint near a hotel. Similarly, police officials recovered two 9mm pistols with ammunition, one vehicle from checkpoint at T-cross, Bari Imam and four 9mm pistols with ammunition from checkpoint on 3rd Road during special checking.

Likewise, police officials recovered one SMG gun, 200 gram hashish from checkpoint at Margalla Road and one 9mm pistol with ammunition from checkpoint on Parade Avenue upon which seven cases were registered. CPO (Security) Wing Hassan Raza Khan said that the safety of lives, property of the citizens is among the top priorities.