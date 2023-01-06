ISLAMABAD: Former member Customs Mohammed Sulaiman passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest, says a press release.
His funeral prayer will be held today (Friday) at 2:30 p.m., at Sector H-11 graveyard. For further information Faisal Sulaiman can be contacted at his cell phone number 0333-5488842.
