 
close
Friday January 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Obituary

January 06, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Former member Customs Mohammed Sulaiman passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest, says a press release.

His funeral prayer will be held today (Friday) at 2:30 p.m., at Sector H-11 graveyard. For further information Faisal Sulaiman can be contacted at his cell phone number 0333-5488842.

Comments