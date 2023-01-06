Seven arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police arrested seven anti-social elements including two kite sellers, two fraudsters, two robbers and confiscated 350 kites, six kite flying string rolls, two kg ‘charras’, Rs45,000 counterfeit currency notes and other items from their possession here on Thursday.
According to police spokesman, police arrested two kite sellers in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station and seized 350 kites and six kite flying string rolls from their custody.
