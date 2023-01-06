Cops honoured

LAHORE:SSP Admin distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the personnel, who achieved the distinguished positions in the B-1 and List A examinations for promotion from Constable to Head Constable at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday.
Certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were given to the officials who secured first, second and third positions in both the examinations.
