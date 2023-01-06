38,652 outlaws arrested in 2022

LAHORE:Around 38,652 criminals involved in various crimes were arrested by Cantt Division police during the year 2022.
Around 6,447 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and habitual criminals were arrested. At least 976 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes and 3,161 court absconders were arrested. At least 2,104 habitual criminals were arrested for robberies, burglaries and motorcycle theft.
LAHORE:SSP Admin distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the personnel, who achieved the...
LAHORE:The top position holders of Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition received cash prizes at a ceremony held at...
LAHORE:National Transmission & Despatch Company is vigorously pursuing its plan for the removal of system constraints...
LAHORE:In order to preserve the historical beauty of Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company has started a...
LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab arrested 12 terror suspected persons from different parts of the...
LAHORE:The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab on Thursday organised an awareness walk under the leadership of...
Comments