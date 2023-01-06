38,652 outlaws arrested in 2022

LAHORE:Around 38,652 criminals involved in various crimes were arrested by Cantt Division police during the year 2022.

Around 6,447 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and habitual criminals were arrested. At least 976 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes and 3,161 court absconders were arrested. At least 2,104 habitual criminals were arrested for robberies, burglaries and motorcycle theft.