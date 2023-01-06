Painters honoured

LAHORE:The top position holders of Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition received cash prizes at a ceremony held at National Stadium on Thursday.
DG Punjab Tariq Qureshi awarded a cash prize of Rs25,000 to winner Hira Irshad while runner-up M Junaid Younis got Rs20,000 followed by the third position holder Seher Anwar who was given a cheque of Rs15,000. Talking on this occasion, Tariq Qureshi appreciated the performance of young male and female painters in Karvan-e-Khudi painting competitions.
Focal person: Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood in a statement said that Malik Ghulam Nabi Khokhar is the focal person of Youth Affairs Punjab in Sahiwal Division.
LAHORE:SSP Admin distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the personnel, who achieved the...
LAHORE:Around 38,652 criminals involved in various crimes were arrested by Cantt Division police during the year...
LAHORE:National Transmission & Despatch Company is vigorously pursuing its plan for the removal of system constraints...
LAHORE:In order to preserve the historical beauty of Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company has started a...
LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab arrested 12 terror suspected persons from different parts of the...
LAHORE:The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab on Thursday organised an awareness walk under the leadership of...
Comments