NTDC striving to remove system constraints in south region

LAHORE:National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) is vigorously pursuing its plan for the removal of system constraints in the south region.

Recently, a 250 MVA Auto Transformer at 220 kV Grid Station Shikarpur was augmented from 160 MVA rating and energised by NTDC's Project Delivery (South) team. In the south region, constraints removal works involve augmentation / extension at 220 kV grid station Industrial-II Quetta, 220 kV Loralai grid station, 220 kV Sibbi grid station, 220 kV Rohri grid station, 220 KV Dharki grid station, 220 kV Bahawalpur grid station, 220 kV T.M. Khan Road grid station, 220 kV Hala Road grid station and 500 kV Jamshoro grid station. MD NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan congratulated the project team concerned.