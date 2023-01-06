CTD arrests 12 suspects

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 12 terror suspected persons from different parts of the province during the last week.
CTD spokesperson on Thursday said that the CTD Punjab, in the wake of current wave of terrorism, conducted extensive and coordinated Combing Operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident on the directions of IG Police Punjab.
He said the CTD Punjab conducted 39 Combing & Search Operations, in which 40 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab. During these combing Operations 2,417 suspects were interrogated, 677 persons were biometrically checked and 12 suspects were arrested. He said that eight FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Lahore, Okara, Phalia, Mandi Bahauldin, Nishatabad, Faisalabad and in Chowk Azam, Layyah. He said that the police also recovered one pistol 30 bore and other ammunition from them.
LAHORE:SSP Admin distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the personnel, who achieved the...
LAHORE:Around 38,652 criminals involved in various crimes were arrested by Cantt Division police during the year...
LAHORE:The top position holders of Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition received cash prizes at a ceremony held at...
LAHORE:National Transmission & Despatch Company is vigorously pursuing its plan for the removal of system constraints...
LAHORE:In order to preserve the historical beauty of Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company has started a...
LAHORE:The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab on Thursday organised an awareness walk under the leadership of...
Comments