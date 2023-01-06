CTD arrests 12 suspects

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 12 terror suspected persons from different parts of the province during the last week.

CTD spokesperson on Thursday said that the CTD Punjab, in the wake of current wave of terrorism, conducted extensive and coordinated Combing Operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident on the directions of IG Police Punjab.

He said the CTD Punjab conducted 39 Combing & Search Operations, in which 40 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab. During these combing Operations 2,417 suspects were interrogated, 677 persons were biometrically checked and 12 suspects were arrested. He said that eight FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Lahore, Okara, Phalia, Mandi Bahauldin, Nishatabad, Faisalabad and in Chowk Azam, Layyah. He said that the police also recovered one pistol 30 bore and other ammunition from them.