CPWB holds awareness walk to highlight issue of child abuse

LAHORE:The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab (CPWB) on Thursday organised an awareness walk under the leadership of CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad to highlight the child abuse issue.

CPWB Goodwill Ambassadors actor Ahsan Khan, Nadia Jamil, Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, DC Lahore M Ali, representatives of Punjab and Lahore Police, SP Traffic, Dolphin Force, Chief Commissioner Punjab for Children, Tabana Sajjad and many others also participated in the walk.

The awareness walk was arranged to create awareness about good touch and bad touch, to educate young children about abuse, to highlight CPWB’s Child Helpline 1121 and to sensitise the public on the devastating effects of abuse on young children. The walk was well attended by people from all walks of life, who came together to support this important cause. The CPWB's Child Helpline 1121 was also highlighted as a source for anyone in need of assistance. Addressing the participants of walk, CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that a nation that cannot protect its children could not succeed. “Awareness is the easiest way to prevent these kinds of cases from happening," she said. Actor Ahsan Khan said that the children are the future of this country and that is why utmost importance must be given to them from any sort of abuse. “Abuse leaves a trauma on the minds of children which damages their confidence and personality so it needs to be taken seriously,” said child rights activist Nadia Jamil.