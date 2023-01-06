‘Religious tourism key to promote country’s soft image’

LAHORE:Religious tourism is of utmost significance to promote the soft image of Pakistan among the world community and for a sustainable economic growth. Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Rana M Arif expressed these views in a meeting with LCCI President Kashif Anwar at LCCI on Thursday.

Rana Arif said the Evacuee Trust Property Board is working to develop an international religious tourism sector to fully realise its diverse potential and making religious tourism a leading economic sector for the country through public-private partnership.

Arif said that ETPB has around 70 thousand sites and properties including all the religious shrines and we are trying to explore our tourist sites, develop infrastructure and accessibility of those sites to earn foreign exchange.

He continued that any ministry alone cannot achieve the promotion of religious tourism but the role of the private sector is equally important for the purpose. “We are opening up the closed sites, i.e. the Samadhi of Ranjeet Singh which was previously closed for the public,” he said adding that the purpose of opening those sites is to promote religious tourism.

He said that ETPB is ready to facilitate private sector on all those sites to invest. He said those sites, which were previously out of reach, would now be available for all the tourists to visit and through this facility, the country can earn handsome amount of foreign exchange. Kartarpur is one example of this vision.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always emphasised on the promotion of the tourism sector. He said that many other sectors are directly or indirectly linked with the tourism industry. He said that the promotion of the tourism sector not only boosts economic activities but also creates new employment opportunities.