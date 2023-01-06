 
Friday January 06, 2023
Lahore

Hit to death

By Our Correspondent
January 06, 2023

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth died after being hit by a moving train near Ferozewala on Thursday. The victim was identified as Khurram Maqbool. It was yet to be ascertained whether Khurram had committed suicide or its was just an accident. Police shifted the body to the mortuary.

