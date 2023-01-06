 
January 06, 2023
Lahore

Future Fest 2023 starts today

By Our Correspondent
January 06, 2023

LAHORE:Future Fest 2023 is scheduled to start today (Friday) and will continue till Sunday, January 8, at Expo Centre here.

The three-day event will bring together leaders from more than 50 industries with 200 exhibitors, 500 startups, and 300 international speakers from more than 30 countries. Expect entrepreneurs, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators to present a weekend of leadership on the theme of #SaveTheFuture. Start Time on all 3 days is 10:00am.

