Future Fest 2023 starts today

LAHORE:Future Fest 2023 is scheduled to start today (Friday) and will continue till Sunday, January 8, at Expo Centre here.
The three-day event will bring together leaders from more than 50 industries with 200 exhibitors, 500 startups, and 300 international speakers from more than 30 countries. Expect entrepreneurs, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators to present a weekend of leadership on the theme of #SaveTheFuture. Start Time on all 3 days is 10:00am.
LAHORE:SSP Admin distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the personnel, who achieved the...
LAHORE:Around 38,652 criminals involved in various crimes were arrested by Cantt Division police during the year...
LAHORE:The top position holders of Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition received cash prizes at a ceremony held at...
LAHORE:National Transmission & Despatch Company is vigorously pursuing its plan for the removal of system constraints...
LAHORE:In order to preserve the historical beauty of Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company has started a...
LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab arrested 12 terror suspected persons from different parts of the...
Comments