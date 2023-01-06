App launched for balanced use of fertilizer

LAHORE:The agriculture department Thursday launched a mobile app titled Fertilizer Calculator to promote the balanced use of fertilisers in crops.
According to the department's spokesperson, farmers can download the App by writing SFRI on their mobile phone to get guidance in connection with the use of balanced fertilizer in crops. They can also download a short video from the website of Agriculture Department, Punjab (www.agripunjab.gov.pk).
The spokesman said according to agronomists, balanced use of fertilizer in the light of laboratory analysis of soil is very important to achieve full yield of crops. Balanced use of fertilizer also protects crops from water scarcity and harmful effects of cold. The App will promote the use of balanced fertilizer and farmers will be able to use nitrogenous, phosphorous and potash fertilizer according to their budget.
LAHORE:SSP Admin distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the personnel, who achieved the...
LAHORE:Around 38,652 criminals involved in various crimes were arrested by Cantt Division police during the year...
LAHORE:The top position holders of Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition received cash prizes at a ceremony held at...
LAHORE:National Transmission & Despatch Company is vigorously pursuing its plan for the removal of system constraints...
LAHORE:In order to preserve the historical beauty of Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company has started a...
LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab arrested 12 terror suspected persons from different parts of the...
Comments