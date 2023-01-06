App launched for balanced use of fertilizer

LAHORE:The agriculture department Thursday launched a mobile app titled Fertilizer Calculator to promote the balanced use of fertilisers in crops.

According to the department's spokesperson, farmers can download the App by writing SFRI on their mobile phone to get guidance in connection with the use of balanced fertilizer in crops. They can also download a short video from the website of Agriculture Department, Punjab (www.agripunjab.gov.pk).

The spokesman said according to agronomists, balanced use of fertilizer in the light of laboratory analysis of soil is very important to achieve full yield of crops. Balanced use of fertilizer also protects crops from water scarcity and harmful effects of cold. The App will promote the use of balanced fertilizer and farmers will be able to use nitrogenous, phosphorous and potash fertilizer according to their budget.