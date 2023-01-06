CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
Exploring in Depth
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Behram Farooqui, Bilal Sethi, Dawood Ahmed, Farah Anwer, Habiba Safder, Haroon Rasheed, Hina Tabassum, Irfan Abdullah, Maha Sohail, Mansoor Zaib, Muhammad Huzefa, Muhammad Ismail, Nabeel Majeed, Nabiha Gillani, Samara Shahid, Samiya Iqbal, Sehrish Willayat, Sumbal Sultana, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Unzila Zaheer and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Exploring in Depth’, the show will run at the gallery until January 17. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Jamil Naqsh calligraphy
The JamilNaqsh Museum is hosting an art exhibition of calligraphic paintings featuring works by Jamil Naqsh until January 14. Contact 0300-3349483 for more information.
Chinese Whispers
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahsan Javaid. Titled ‘Chinese Whispers’, the show will run at the gallery from January 5 to January 12. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
