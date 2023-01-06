Tribute paid to Muhammad Ali Johar for creating spirit of freedom

The Khaliq Dina Hall Library Association organised an event to commemorate the death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar on Thursday.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar was a great leader of the Muslims and it is important to be aware of the achievements of Muslim heroes as it gives people courage to face the current and future challenges as a nation.

“It would be better to learn lessons from history while keeping an eye on our surroundings and follow in the footsteps of such characters who paved the way for the formation of Muslim nationhood in the subcontinent and the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims,” he said in his message on the occasion of Johar’s death anniversary.

Other speakers at the ceremony included Muhammad Basheer Sadozai, Ali Hassan Sajid, Tariq Rahmani, Rafiq Majeed, Anwar Hussain, Huma Naz and others. They said the national services of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar, who was a prominent figure in the history of the subcontinent, gave him a prominent and unique status in international history. “Whether it is the field of politics or the world of journalism, poetry, speech, he continued to shine everywhere due to his God-given talents,” they added.

The speakers said that the 19th century was a period of political misery and disorder for the Muslims, but in this period, many great personalities were born, among whom Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar’s name was worth writing in golden letters. Maulana Johar’s English weekly “Comrade” played a key role in highlighting the situation of the time as well as in leading the freedom fighters.

Johar started the Khilafat Movement in 1919, in which the Muslims of the subcontinent supported him wholeheartedly and that movement went on to become the basis of the establishment of Pakistan, they remarked.

The speakers said Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s two-nation theory, Allama Iqbal’s dream of a separate state consisting of Muslim-majority areas and Chaudhry Rehmat Ali’s suggestion of the name of Pakistan are the links of the same chain that came forward in the form of “Lahore Resolution” on March 23, 1940, at Minto Park Lahore and that was later called the Pakistan Resolution. They said that in awakening the people of the subcontinent, especially the Muslims, and creating the spirit of freedom in their veins, few people would have played as big a role as Maulana Johar did as he was the foremost among the selfless and sincere leaders of that time. In 1921, Johar was tried in a historic trial at Khaliq Dina Hall, Karachi.