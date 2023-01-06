Suspect in political leader’s murder case arrested

The Pirabad police have claimed arresting a key suspect who allegedly murdered a political party’s leader in Karachi earlier this week.

Police said on Thursday the suspect had killed Sher Muhammad Khan in Frontier Colony three days ago. Following the incident, the police registered a case and transferred it the investigation wing. The investigation police traced and arrested Umair, son of Ghaffor Khan.

Later, acting on information provided by the suspect, the police seized the murder weapon at a graveyard in Frontier Colony. The investigators also recovered the mobile phone and a SIM card used in the homicide.

Three ‘robbers’ held The Sukkan police busted a gang of alleged street criminals during a raid on a tip-off. The suspects were identified as Saddam Hussain, Ghazi Khan and Nadeem. Two pistols were also said to have been found on them.

According to SHO Ovais Warsi, the three told interrogators they had committed several snatchings and robberies within the limits of Sukkan, Memon Goth, Sachhal, Quaidabad and Shah Latif police.

The SHO said Saddam was the gang leader and he used to select targets, and Ghazi would carry a weapon for committing crimes. Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.