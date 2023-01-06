Two hurt in ‘accidental’ RPG rocket blast at scrap warehouse

A man and a woman working at a scrap warehouse in the Sher Shah locality were injured in an explosion on Thursday. Police said it was an accident. A loud blast occurred during the handling of scrap at the warehouse near Ghani Chowrangi, resulting in injuries to Raju and Damani, who were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

The man’s condition is said to be critical. The Bomb Disposal Squad said that a small piece of an RPG rocket in the scrap had exploded, while more pieces had also been found at

the site.