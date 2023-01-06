Woman gunned down in second murder of 2023 during mugging bids

Street crime incidents do not seem to relent despite all the promises of the government and formation of special teams by the police high-ups as a woman was gunned down by robbers during a mugging bid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Thursday night.

This is the second murder in Karachi during muggings in just first five days of the new year. Sana Tariq was shot dead within the Sharea Faisal police’s limits near Jauhar Chowrangi. Police said that as they received the information, they rushed to the scene where they found a woman lying critically wounded. She was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she died.

The woman was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar who had come to a medical store with her brother. After buying items, she was returning when two men on a motorcycle arrived and stopped them at gunpoint to rob them. However, the woman and her brother attempted to overpower the dacoits who opened fire and fled.

Sana had received a bullet wound in her upper torso which became the cause of her death. Police seized the spent bullet shells which were sent to the forensic division. Police said they were checking for CCTV footage of the incident in order to identify the killers.