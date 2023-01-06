Gold falls Rs5,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs5,200 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs183,400 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs4,458 to Rs157,236.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $14 to $1,848 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,130 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,826.13.
SINGAPORE: Russia is sending more crude oil produced in the Arctic region to China and India, and at steeper...
WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week...
KARACHI: A Federal Board of Revenue official on Thursday said the board wanted to expand the tax net to reduce burden...
Bengaluru: The massive job cuts by Amazon.com Inc, one of the biggest private employers in the United States, show the...
LAHORE: Prudent use of information technology would not bring transparency in government functions but also reduce the...
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange held a gong ceremony to mark acquisition of Cloudways by DigitalOcean on Thursday,...
Comments