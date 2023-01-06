Gold falls Rs5,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs5,200 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs183,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs4,458 to Rs157,236.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $14 to $1,848 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,130 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,826.13.