PSX holds gong ceremony on acquisition of Cloudways

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony to mark acquisition of Cloudways by DigitalOcean on Thursday, which is the biggest purchase in terms of value of a Pakistani software firm by an international entity.

The US-based cloud services provider agreed to acquire Cloudways for $350 million in an all-cash deal last year.

Speaking on the occasion, PSX managing director and CEO Farrukh H. Khan said the acquisition was a testament that Pakistani tech companies present a compelling business opportunity for strategic and portfolio investors.

“The talent pool in the information technology (IT) ecosystem is impressive which is why there is significant potential in this industry. If we see investments in the venture capital space, despite challenges startup funding was $347 million in 2022,” he said.

He further informed that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had established legal definitions for startups, while the government helped set up special technology zones to support the IT industry.

Lord Aamer Sarfraz of Kensington who is a senior advisor to DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. struck the gong at the PSX’s trading hall to open the trading day amidst the presence of Yancey Spruill, CEO of Digital Ocean Holdings Inc. and Aaqib Gadit, founder of Cloudways.

Also present at the occasion were Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, chairperson of PSX, board and management officials of the bourse, and other names from the IT industry.

“The Cloudways story is nonetheless one to celebrate - it demonstrates Pakistani entrepreneurs continue to deliver world-class innovation,” Lord Sarfraz said.

Shamshad Akhtar congratulated both the sides on the deal, hoping more such investments in the IT sector.

Yancey Spruill was of the view that the US firm was seeing a long-term growth potential of their investment in Pakistan through the Cloudways acquisition.