Govt plans meeting with oil sector to address financial issues

KARACHI: Government has summoned a meeting with the oil sector of the country next week to take up its various issues, especially the problems that have been hitting the sector financially, The News learnt on Thursday.

Government has invited the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries on January 10 to discuss and find out ways for resolving the issues. According to sources, OMCs have been complaining about their margins on petroleum products sales.

The government has not fulfilled its commitment to raise the margin wholly as the margin was partially increased, which was not helping OMCs meet their financial needs and cost.

Sources said that government had committed to raise the margins of OMCs to Rs6/litre; however, the margin was only increased to Rs5/litre.

In the current situation, margins were low, and OMCs were unable to meet their financial cost, sources said.

The refineries have also been concerned about the refining policy, which was not being approved on the highest level despite its finalisation. Sources said that no government functionary was telling the sector as to what the hurdles were in its approval.

The policy is needed to attract investment in this sector, they said, adding that the approval of refining policy was key to upgrade the existing refineries and attract new investment for setting up deep conversion refinery in the country.

Sources said that another issue hitting OMCs and refineries was due to non-adjustment of exchange losses. The government has not fully adjusted the exchange losses to ward off the increase in the prices of domestic petroleum products.

Sources said that exchange losses adjustment was crucial for smooth operation of the oil sector, whose financial working was being compromised due to this situation.

Sources said that delay in settlement of letters of credit was also worrisome for the sector as demurrage on delay in clearance of cargoes was an additional financial burden.

“Demurrage charges are adding in the overall financial cost of the country and not being recovered in the sale of petroleum products.”

According to the sources, the oil sector planned to raise the issue of delay in letters of credit at the meeting too, as it was not only hurting the sector on a large scale financially, it was also creating operational problems.

Delay in credit letters was resulting in delaying the supply of inputs as well as smooth production and supply chain of petroleum products.