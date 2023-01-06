Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee on Thursday ended weaker against the dollar in the interbank currency market on an increased dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 227.12 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 226.95. It fell by 0.07 on day on day.

The domestic currency ended flat at 236 to the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said a slight decline in the movement of the local unit was caused on a demand for the dollars from importers in the foreign exchange market.

According to analysts, the enormous financing imbalance and declining reserves will keep the local currency under pressure.

Additionally, the rupee will be under pressure due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand for the maintenance of a market-based currency rate.

According to a report from brokerage house, recent stability in the official exchange rate is not sustainable and the longer the government continues to pursue its plan to artificially support the currency, the more distortion it may produce.

By June 2023, analysts expect the PKR/USD to reach at least the 250 mark. Political instability and a precarious external account position will keep pressure on the rupee and things may grow significantly worse if the IMF programme is delayed any longer.