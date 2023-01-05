Customs fined for wasting courts’ time

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fined the Pakistan Customs Rs50,000 for wasting the time of courts by filing a superfluous case.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a case regarding the release of a non-custom-paid vehicle.

In pursuance of the court’s last order, Director-General of Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmed appeared before the court.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while addressing the DG Customs Intelligence, asked if he was above the law when he was not abiding by the court’s orders. The judge said that the three high courts had issued orders directing him to hand over the vehicle to the owner, while the customs authorities had not released the vehicle to the owner for the last five years.

Justice Isa said that after five years in the warehouse, the vehicle has been rusting away. “Can you afford the loss of the owner?” the judge inquired.

The official, however, submitted that it’s a unique case of handing over a vehicle.

“What is unique in this case when the collector wrote that the owner had paid all the taxes and duties on the vehicle as well?” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the DG.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the official what the value of 1997 model was. “It might be Rs2 or 2.5 million,” the official replied.

“But more money and time than the value of the vehicle have been spent on litigation,” Justice Isa remarked, and he asked the

officers why they failed to protect the border by discouraging the flow of non-custom-paid vehicles.

The judge said that people and goods are crossing the border without hurdles under the nose of customs officials.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the plea of Pakistan Customs to withdraw the case against handing over the vehicle and dismissed its appeal after imposing a fine of Rs50,000 for wasting the time of the apex court and high courts by filing an unnecessary case.