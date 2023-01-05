32-year-old age group tops voters data in ECP electoral rolls

A representational image of young female voters casting their votes. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: There are a total of 3.8964 million voters of 32 years of age across the country, topping the massive data of 122.196 million voters of all age groups from 18 years to 100 and above.

This age group of 32 years is followed by 3.8365 million voters of 42 years in terms of their number in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s electoral rolls, showing voters of all age groups.

However, interestingly, the number of registered female voters in Balochistan is greater than male voters; there are 92,716 male and 97,403 female voters in the province, age 32 years, and their total strength is 190,119.

Again a similar equation exists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 355,378 male and 407,020 female voters, bringing the total number of voters to 762,398. There are 13,721 male and 12,792 female voters of this age group in the Federal Capital.

Male voters enjoy an edge over females both in Sindh and Punjab. There are 1,080,116 males and 1,031,607 females in Punjab and their total number stands at 2,111,723, while in Sindh their equation is 414,266 male voters and 391,393 female voters and their collective strength is 805,659. Overall, male voters number of this age group is 1,956,197 and that of females is 1,940,215.

Like female voters of 32 years in the age group of 42, females command majority over male voters in Balochistan, as their number stands at 99,094, followed by 95,271 males and their total strength is 194,365. The male-female number of voters difference is far greater in KP and it is 256,292 and 343,888, bringing their collective number to 600,180.

Similar situation is seen in Punjab as well, where the total number of male voters is 1,010,634 and that of females is 1,101,790 and their total strength is 2,112,424. However, in the federal capital, 11,282 male voters have an edge over 10,832 female voters of this age group.

In this age group, again female voters outnumber male voters and the parity is 461,859 females and 445,641 males while the collective number is 907,500.

Likewise, the overall strength of male voters in this age group is 1,819,120 and female voters is 2,017,463, bringing their collective number to 3,836,583.