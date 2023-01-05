Assets beyond means reference: Shehbaz’s son-in-law gets bail

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to Haroon Yousaf, son-in-law of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a reference of assets beyond means.

The court has granted bail to Yousaf on submission of surety bonds of Rs500,000. Haroon was a proclaimed offender in this case. The court has also directed Haroon to join the investigation.

In the reference against the Shehbaz family, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that in the last 30 years, the family assets swelled from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million, that the family failed to justify.

NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with his co-accused family members, Benamidars, frontmen, close associates, employees and moneychangers, developed an organised system of money-laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs7,328 million.

NAB had nominated Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference.

The other nominated accused were: Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousaf Aziz. According to NAB, the Shehbaz family members received foreign funds through fake transactions. Hamza Shehbaz received $2.985 million through 23 transactions, Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz $1.921 million, daughters Rabia Imran $740,000 and Javeria Ali $283,000. These transactions had been made through the company owned by Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf. The maximum numbers of fake transactions to the Shehbaz family had been made through the Al-Zarooni Exchange of Dubai. NAB had also accepted requests from four people — Muhammad Mushtaq, alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique and Aftab Ahmad — of becoming approvers against the Shehbaz family in the reference. It was learnt that the reference consisted of 25,000 pages and 55 volumes.