Minister defends ban on GMO oilseed

National Food Security and Research Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema addressing a press conference at the PID media centre in Islamabad on January 4, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: National Food Security and Research Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that non-genetically modified organism (GMO) oilseeds would be imported now.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he defended the ban on the import of GMO soybeans, saying these are toxic and cause diseases like cancer.

He said that before 2015, GMO soybeans were not included in poultry feed. After that, the ‘poultry mafia’ went around and imposed taxes on local soybeans, which made imported soybeans cheaper and local soybeans more expensive.

After stifling domestic soybean production, the mafia began importing GMO soybeans, earning around Rs 2 billion against Rs 1 billion import. He said imported soybeans are harmful to health and spread disease.

“My persistence has resulted in the ordering of non-GMO soybeans that are not harmful to health,” he claimed.

While talking about wheat and flour prices, Cheema has said that there is no shortage of wheat in the country and the strategic reserves are satisfactory.

He said that he will propose to the prime minister to provide wheat to the flour mills in Islamabad through Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).