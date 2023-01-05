‘Unpacked milk causing serious health hazards’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday was informed that the report of the WHO about the consumption of adulterated milk by 87 percent of Pakistan’s population has not been obtained as yet. The panel was also told that the loose milk available to the larger segment of the nation is adulterated and heavily contaminated.

The Senate Committee on Science and Technology inquired about milk consumed by 99 percent of population of Pakistan is causing serious health issues like early puberty and others besides being deficient in nutritional value.

The meeting of the Senate panel was chaired by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen on Wednesday. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi questioned the addition of preservatives to the milk to increase its shelf life for a fortnight, whereas natural milk cannot remain fit for consumption that long. Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Director General apprised the committee that the share of the packaged milk amounts to 3.2 percent. “Whereas, 96.8 percent of the milk is used in loose/unpackaged form,” he told the committee. “The loose milk is largely contaminated,” the officials said.

The committee was further informed that the checking of quality of loose/unpacked milk is the mandate of provincial food authorities. “The PSQCA has developed standard for pasteurisation guidelines,” the officials told the committee. Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand regretted the fact that food standardisation for one percent population is regulated, whereas no heed is paid to the food of economically disadvantaged class, leading to extensive health issues unaffordable by that section of the society.

The Ministry of Science and Technology maintained that the enforcement of pasteurisation laws will standardise local food. The committee was briefed that Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country in the world with the annual production of 62 billion litres. The thermal treatment (minimal pasteurisation) is mandatory in different countries such as the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia and Pakistan should also practice this and completely outlaw the raw milk sale, by which the consumers will get safer milk.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz emphasised that stopping the approval of the hemp policy would be a great setback to the foreign exchange policy. “Hemp will bring Rs1 to Rs2 billion foreign exchange earnings for the country,” he remarked. The committee unanimously showed displeasure to be conveyed to the Prime Minister’s Office for a delay in the approval of the hemp policy by the cabinet and expressed displeasure on the absence of the minister. Senator Kamran Murtaza said the minister’s absence either shows that he cannot face the committee on the issue or he does not consider the issue important enough to pay heed. Senator Shibli Faraz said that such delay will hamper the country’s progress and cause loss to the people. The ministry informed that meetings will be held after constitution of working groups in 45 days. The committee unanimously condemned a delay in transferring the headquarters of PSQCA from Karachi to Islamabad.