Price of whole wheat flour up by Rs5 per kg

LAHORE: The price of whole wheat flour has been increased by Rs5 per kg to Rs145. According to the atta chakki owners association, the price of one maund of wheat has crossed mark of Rs4,800 in the open market and the price of electricity from 6pm to 10pm has reached Rs70 to Rs80 per unit.

Such high cost of production compelled them to increase price of flour, they added. The association leaders urged the government to increase availability of wheat by immediately banning the inter-provincial movement of wheat and its products.