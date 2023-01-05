Dense fog, cold weather to prevail

LAHORE: The provincial metropolis witnessed a cold and dry weather here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. They predicted that dense fog was likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh while frost was expected in Pothohar region during morning hours. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -17°C while in Lahore, it was 4.3°C and maximum was 15°C.
