Australia donates equipment for aids programme

LAHORE: First Secretary Development Australian High Commission Ms Danielle Cashen gave away state-of-the-art Gene Sequencing Machine and Real Time PCR machine to Punjab to strengthen the testing capacity of BSL-3 lab of the Punjab AIDS Control Programme here on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) with support from Asian Development Bank (ADB) facilitated the approval of project with Australian grant for “Strengthening Existing Capacity of NIH for effective response against Covid-19 Pandemic in Pakistan.’’ The project has been prepared on fast track basis to support Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan for Covid-19 Pandemic in view to cater the most needed requirements to respond and mitigate the impacts of pandemic.

A delegation comprising First Secretary Development Australian High Commission Ms Danielle Cashen, CEO NDRMF Bilal Anwer, Head Climate Change Unit NDMRF, Senior Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shaukat Shafi met the team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) at the Committee Room of the Department.

Special Secretary P&SHD Ms Kausar Khan chaired the meeting which was attended from the department by Additional Secretary (Technical) P&SHD Dr Younas, Director Punjab AIDS Control Programme Dr Farooq Ahmed and technical team. Ms Kausar Khan said that the Australian support will greatly strengthen the lab capacity in Punjab.

“The strengthening of lab capacity is pivotal for battling epidemics,” she added. Ms Danielle Cashen said. “Lessons from around the world continue to highlight the importance of public health preparedness.