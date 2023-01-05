SSUET wins HEC Zone M Inter-University C'ship

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology defeated IBA by 2-1 to win the HEC Zone M Inter-University Hockey Championship at the K.H.A. Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The final match played at the KHA Sports Complex witnessed an exciting contest. Sir Syed University played an aggressive game from the start and took 2-0 lead in the first four minutes. Ahmed Ali's scored two consecutive goals for SSUET during the match. Iftikhar scored one goal for IBA in the 13th minute to reduce the lead.

After this victory over IBA, Sir Syed University has also qualified for the Final Round which will be played in Peshawar next month.

Meanwhile, Indus University secured third position in the M Inter-University Hockey Championship.

The Championship was organized by Sir Syed University in collaboration with Higher Education of Pakistan.