Pak juniors off to winning start in BJO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan juniors got off to a winning start in the British Open Squash Championship that kicked off in Birmingham (UK) on Wednesday.
Results: Boys’ Under-13 category: Nouman Khan got Bye; Ahmed Rayyan Khalil bt Aron Suthi 11-2, 11-2, 11-2.
Boys’ Under-15 category: Mubeen Khan got bye: Azan Ali Khan bt Thero Motshabi 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.
Boys’ Under-17 category: Abdullah Nawaz got Bye. Huraira Khan bt Herry Parkinson (Eng) 11-2, 11-7, 11-7.
Boys’ Under-19 category: Both Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan got bye in the first round.
