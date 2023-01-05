PSB decides to move court for federations’ elections on old pattern

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided to move the high court to seek permission to go ahead with the federations’ elections that are due till the viable constitution is framed to establish the election commission.

‘The News’ has learnt that 27th Board’s meeting has been convened for January 10 to discuss this important issue that has barred the affiliated federations from conducting their four-yearly elections.

The Rule 17 (1) of the new PSB Constitution provides that there shall be an Election Commission comprising the election commissioner and two members having sports-related background appointed by the Board.

The Islamabad High Court however has ordered framing a constitution before establishment of such commission to conduct the elections of affiliated federations.

However, the PSB’s think-tank is facing pressure from different affiliated federations for conducting early elections as their affiliations with respective international bodies had left them in doldrums.

“Now we are moving the high court to seek permission so that these federations could go ahead with their plans to hold four-yearly elections on the old pattern and till the time an election commission’s constitution is framed according to the requirements,” a PSB official, when contacted, said.

The Board in its 26th meeting last month had unanimously agreed to appoint the election commissioner along with two members.

However, since no constitution is in place for such a commission, the PSB has no other option but to move to the high court to seek the guidance for conducting federations’ elections on old patterns.

The elections of different federations including Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) are long overdue.

It has also been learnt that a panel of adjudicators will be formed to look into the discipline cases of the federations and other affiliated units.

The panel of adjudicators will comprise eminent sports persons including the individuals from civil society having legal expertise or background of civil services to be associated by the legal advisor of the Board.

The Board in its previous meeting unanimously authorized the Ministry for 1PC to propose a panel of adjudicators to the Board. The adjudicators will be engaged for a period of one year and their performance will be evaluated after a period of six months for further extension. The Board decided that the salary of the adjudicators will be Rs250,000 per month. However, the PSB Board has the authority to remove any of the adjudicators from the panel without assigning any reason.

The Board was informed that a provision under Rule 23 of Constitution of P813 2022 was made for maintaining a panel of adjudicators for resolving the disputes.

Any person or an entity in case of having any dispute, complaint or grievance regarding the working, functioning and performance of the sports federations affiliated with Pakistan Sports Board or any other sports matters may file a petition in the dispute section of the Board for further action.

The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation has requested the Federal Minister for IPC/President, PSB for establishment of a high-tech 24-lane bowling alley with bowlers’ cafe at the sports complex. The Tenpin Bowling Federation is expected to make a presentation at the January 10 meeting.

The PSB is expected to submit a proposal/plan to enhance non-development grant for financial year 2023-2024 with special focus on the following: a) Repair & maintenance cost of PSB/its allied facilities b) Payment of budgetary grants to NSFs c) Establishment of Training Camps d) Conducting of national/international sports mega event e) Training & coaching of national athletes 0 Contingencies

Executive Committee of the PSB in its 82nd meeting had revised the camp allowance of the coaches as follows: Employed coaches – Rs15,000 per month; Unemployed coaches – Rs25,000 per month.