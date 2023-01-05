I stuck to my plans, says Saud

KARACHI: Following a flurry of fine performances this season, left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel on Wednesday finally achieved a cherished milestone when he scored his first Test hundred in his hometown.

He played a key role in taking Pakistan to 407-9 in response to New Zealand’s first innings total of 449. He is still there on 124. Saud was extremely happy with his solid knock during which he was seen sticking to his plans.

“Thanks God I hit my first Test century,” Saud told reporters after the third day’s play here at the National Stadium.

“I had also hit my first first-class century here and I was confident to score my first international century at National Stadium because you are used to a ground where you have grown up,” Saud said.

He said that he was nervous after reaching 90 but Sarfaraz Ahmed’s guidance helped him to stay calm in that crunch period.

“When I reached 90, I got little bit nervous but Saifee bhai told me don’t take any tension, century will come,” Saud said.

“He is a senior payer and I have been playing with him since my childhood. It was good for me that he was there with me and he guided me out there and thanks God I completed century,” he said.

Saud said that the sweep shot is his strength.

“Playing sweep shot is my strength and I back myself while going for sweeps. It becomes very important when there are slow pitches in front of you and if runs don’t come you have to go for sweeps. Sometimes I also get out while going for a sweep shot. I had lost my wicket against England on s sweep shot but you have to back yourself while attempting such shots on whom you score runs,” he said.

Asked he was too slow after tea Saud said he did not want to counter the plan with which New Zealand’s pacers were bowling to him.

“After tea I was a bit slow as they had come with a certain plan as the pacers kept bowling to me too outside the off-stump,” he said. “Yesterday, too, they started with this plan and today they did the same against me. I tried not to counter and let it go and score runs from the other end and that is why it seemed that I was a bit slow in making runs,” he explained.

Asked whether he faced problems against Tim Southee who tried to tempt him with the balls that pitched outside off and angling away Saud said he did try to let it go with patience.

“I went for a shot on a ball which produced a chance and today it was my day so that catch was dropped,” Saud said.

When Saud was on 102 Southee took a short point by placing Tom Latham but he failed to take a straight forward catch.

“I will look if I need to improve something, as you are always in learning phase. I will see the things and will practice accordingly for the future games and will prepare the game plan."

He said that former Sri Lanka’s great Kumar Sangakkara was his idol.

“Sangakkara is my idol and I have seen him from childhood. I try to play like him,” Saud said.

He agreed that with Agha Salman’s fall New Zealand got an edge.

“Yes, Agha Salman’s wicket was very important as we had built a good partnership. If you see Agha was scoring more in that stand. We went on the backfoot after that partnership was broken. We will plan tomorrow and will try to take lead,” Saud signed off.