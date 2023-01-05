NZ ‘hungry’ for result in final Test

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mir Hamza (not pictured) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 4, 2023. —AFP

KARACHI: New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell on Wednesday said they will need to set a good total for Pakistan to chase.

“The wicket is very flat. Tomorrow once we will get the last wicket and will then reassess the situation. Pakistan is a very good batting line-up and they showed this in the last couple of games. We probably will need to get a big total,” Blundell told reporters at the end of the third day’s play of the second Test against Pakistan here at the National Stadium.

Pressed whether they will need 150 or 200 runs target to set for the hosts Blundell said they will need more than that.

“It’s a flat wicket, to be honest, a little bit invariable bounce but I think its still a pretty good wicket. I don’t really say that it’s deteriorating too much, we shall see,” he said. About Sarfaraz’s stumping Blundell said it was a little bit of luck.

“I think it was a little bit of luck. I maintain the timing, first I don’t think it was out, and in the end looking at the big screen there is a little bit of chance and for me to get the bails off as quickly as possible and fortunately for me it was the perfect timing,” said the stumper.

He said that they are hungry for result.