Iraqi court summons justice minister amid graft probe

BAGHDAD: Iraq´s anti-corruption agency said on Wednesday the justice minister had been given a court summons after he was accused of blocking a graft probe by refusing to hand over documents.

Investigations began last month into “suspicions of corruption” in the delivery of prison meals, with “poor quality” and limited food provided compared to the payments made. On Tuesday, Judge Haider Hanoun, who heads the government´s anti-corruption agency, accused Minister of Justice Khaled Shawani of “using his power to hinder the work” of investigators.