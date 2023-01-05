HEC reviews performance of 133 universities so far

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission (HEC) was performing the quality assurance review of the universities on regular basis and so far, 133 universities across the country have been reviewed on standards set forth by HEC.

According to official sources, HEC by its ordinance was empowered to cause evaluation of the performance of institutions. The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of HEC was mandated to initiate several programmes to safeguard minimum standards of quality among Higher Education Institutions (HEls) across the country. Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) was one of the key components of QAA-HEC Pakistan to safeguard standards and provide a platform for improvement and promote a culture of quality in the higher education sector across Pakistan.

IPE was a holistic evaluation program that provides a platform to have an institution-wide review of the HEIs. It was a Peer Review Process that aims at improving the overall institutional quality IPE consists of eleven (11) standards and these standards are used to review overall institutional development and the effectiveness of teaching and learning. The standards include mission statement and goals planning and evaluation, organisation and governance, integrity, faculty, students, institutional resources, academic programme and curricula, public disclosure and transparency, assessment & quality assurance, and student support service. IPE review was a five-year cyclical activity to evaluate institutional performance on the aforementioned standards.