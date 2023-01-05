Search operation conducted in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station, the police spokesman said.

He said that, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the Bhara Kahu Police Station area by local police, CTD, and Quick response teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search operation, 45 houses, 10 suspects, 25 vehicles, and 30 motorcycles were checked.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital.