Israel condemned

LAHORE:Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi strongly condemned the forced entry into Al Aqsa masjid by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir which sparked a new wave of tension with Palestinians, calling it crossing the “red line”. In a statement on Wednesday, he said Israeli minister forced into Al-Aqsa Mosque in an open desecration of the first Qibla of Muslims.