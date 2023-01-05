Kashmiris self-determination day highlighted

LAHORE:Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Dr Subayyal Ikram has said January 5 when UN Security Council passed a resolution guaranteeing right to self-determination to people of Occupied Kashmir, must be observed as the day of renewed pledge of allegiance with the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said the whole Kashmiri nation celebrates the Day of Self-Determination every year around the world, reminding the world that the Indian occupation of Kashmir is still unresolved. He said while we assure our oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters that the entire Pakistani nation is with them wholeheartedly, the government of Pakistan is under debt to raise the loudest voice for Kashmir’s liberation and mobilise world opinion against the Indian army’s oppression on the Kashmiri men, women and children, blatant violations of human rights and blacking out the media.

He said the UN resolutions recognised Pakistan as the advocate of the people of Kashmir, but unfortunately, the rulers of Pakistan are unable to fulfill their responsibility as they have been doing criminal negligence and only do lip service, which results into emboldening Indian rulers of committing increasing atrocities against Kashmiri Muslims. He said Quaid-e-Azam called Kashmir the lifeline of Pakistan. He said dozens of innocent Kashmiris are martyred, maimed and arrested every day, while mosques, including Jamia Masjid Srinagar, are closed for prayers over a year ago.