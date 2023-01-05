PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars. Mareena Khurshid received PhD degree in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis, “Evaluation of Urban Morphology and Landscape Changes in Dera Ghazi Khan City, South Punjab-Pakistan”, Khalifa Ahmed Muiz in the subject of Art & Design (Art History) after approval of his thesis, “A Journey from Walled City to Techno-Polis Lahore: Redefining Architectural and Cultural Identity”, Tayyaba Yousaf in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis, “Can Anomalies And Market Efficiency Co-Exist? A Comparative Study on Religion Based Indices”, Muhammad Asad Ullah Masud in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis “The Effect of Self-Regulated Learning and Academic Motivation on Academic Achievement of Secondary School Learners” and Mukhtar Ahmad in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis “Media Literacy and Emerging Global Trends: An Exploratory Study of Youth in Pakistan”.
