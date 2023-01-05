Over 54,750 criminals arrested in 2022

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested more than 54,750 proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals and court absconders during the year 2022.
CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had given the task to all divisional officers and SDPOs to catch the hardened criminals. Lahore police arrested 16,082 criminals, including 3,087 of category A and 12,994 of category B while 13,111 habitual criminals and 25,519 court absconders were also arrested, including 1,461 of category A and 24,058 of category B.
