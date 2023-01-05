Performance of Edhi service listed

LAHORE:Around 942 bodies were shifted to different places and 3,872 injured to the hospitals free-of-charge by Edhi ambulances during the year 2022.
Around 103,202 patients were shifted from their homes to hospitals and from hospitals to their homes. Around 31,960 dead were transferred from hospitals to their homes. Funeral arrangements were made for 547 unclaimed bodies by Edhi Foundation.
Out of 2,364 people admitted to Balqis Edhi Home Lahore, 1,823 were transported to their homes. Under Edhi Free Dispensary, 76,388 patients were provided medical aid/medicines. One time meal was arranged for 254,865 people in Edhi Free Langar.
The Edhi spokesperson has appealed to the public to report any emergency on Edhi emergency number 115.
