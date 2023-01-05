Convicts to be imparted skills training

LAHORE:An NGO has offered free specialised training to convicts in Punjab jails to produce the best quality skilled wood workers to meet ever-increasing demands of furniture industry.

Talking to Inspector General of Prisons Mubashar Ahmad Khan here Wednesday, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq offered totally free-of-cost training package and discussed its modalities and scope of enhancement of cooperation between public and private sector. He said that it was decided to meet this alarming scarcity of artisans by training the convicts on modern scientific lines to meet market driven demands.

He offered that on successful completion of proper training, all convicts after release, would be absorbed in furniture manufacturing factories with good pay packages. PFC Adviser Dr Waqar Ch said, “PFC may also consider offering reasonable good monthly stipend to all convict trainees to attract maximum number of participants”.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said initially six months short duration course would be launched in Central Jails of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. He said special lectures would also be delivered on the importance of afforestation to offset the hovering threat of climate change and meet wood needs of the country.

IG Mubashar Ahmad Khan appreciated the goodwill gesture of PFC and constituted a committee headed by Assistant Inspector General of Prisons Punjab (Industries) to discuss the feasibility of this generous offer and work out a joint strategy to give final shape.

Assistant Inspector General Prisons SSP Chaudhry Ejaz Asghar was also present on the occasion. Police cricket team players meet SSP Admin: The winning players of the Lahore Police cricket team, who qualified for the semi-finals and secured the third position in the IG Punjab Martyrs Cricket Winter Championship 2022-2023, Wednesday called on SSP Admin at the capital city police headquarters.

Lahore Police Cricket Team Captain Sheikh Adeel, Vice-Captain Muhammad Almas and other players were among those who met the SSP Admin. They were congratulated for securing the third position and winning the medal in the championship. Appreciation certificates and cash prizes for all the players of the team were announced. Sheikh Adeel, the captain of the Lahore Police Cricket Team, was included in the Punjab Police Cricket Team due to his good performance.

CIA performance report: The CIA Lahore police released its annual performance report for the year 2022. The CIA police submitted challan of 8,008 cases of serious nature, including kidnapping for ransom, blind murder and robbery. Around 11,194 accused were arrested during the year 2022; 449 members of 130 gangs were arrested. Police arrested 511 habitual and court absconders and recovered 228 pistols and rifles and hundreds of bullets from 208 accused. More than 147kg drugs were recovered and the accused were sent to jail.