Pakistan Post to deliver UHS question papers

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has entered into an agreement with the Pakistan Post for safe and secure transportation of question papers of all professional examinations including that of MBBS and BDS to various centres across Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Presiding over a meeting of academic and administrative heads on Wednesday, UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said the agreement would significantly reduce the university's expenses incurred on the delivery of examination papers. He said that earlier the cost of transportation of professional examination papers was more than one crore rupees, which would now be reduced to one and a half lakh rupees only.

He added that under the agreement, the Pakistan Post would ensure special security arrangements for the delivery of question papers to the examination centres across Punjab and AJ&K. Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that Pakistan Post had been successfully transporting the Federal Public Service Commission's exam papers for the past several years.