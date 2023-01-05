Pakistan Post to deliver UHS question papers

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has entered into an agreement with the Pakistan Post for safe and secure transportation of question papers of all professional examinations including that of MBBS and BDS to various centres across Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Presiding over a meeting of academic and administrative heads on Wednesday, UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said the agreement would significantly reduce the university's expenses incurred on the delivery of examination papers. He said that earlier the cost of transportation of professional examination papers was more than one crore rupees, which would now be reduced to one and a half lakh rupees only.
He added that under the agreement, the Pakistan Post would ensure special security arrangements for the delivery of question papers to the examination centres across Punjab and AJ&K. Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that Pakistan Post had been successfully transporting the Federal Public Service Commission's exam papers for the past several years.
LAHORE:Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan ameer Hafiz Saad Rizvi strongly condemned the forced entry into Al Aqsa masjid by...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that modern policing, especially the provision...
LAHORE:Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Dr Subayyal Ikram has said January 5 when UN Security Council passed a...
LAHORE:Customs Intelligence, Lahore range registered 127 cases during the second quarter involving Rs2.085 billion in...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars. Mareena Khurshid received PhD degree in the...
LAHORE:Lahore police arrested more than 54,750 proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals and court absconders during...
Comments