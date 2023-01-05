Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Wednesday approved four development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.861 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 38th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included construction of Judicial Complex at Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh, at the cost of Rs483.330 million, construction of bridge and approach road to parking at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi (Revised), at the cost of Rs1.315 billion, rehabilitation of old bulldozers for sustainable land development work to ensure food security (2021-2022 to 2022-23) at the cost of Rs1.505 billion and reconstruction of residences & allied structure in Canal Colony, Sulemanki Barrage, at the cost of Rs558.168 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.