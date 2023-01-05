Robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A robber was killed by the police in an alleged encounter in the limits of Shafiqabad police on Wednesday. Two robbers were committing a robbery when Shafiqabad police reached there. As soon as the robbers saw the policemen, they started firing. Police also retaliated in the same fashion, as a result, one robber was killed while the other fled. The robber identified as Sajjad Ali was booked in 23 cases, including robbery and theft. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Three robbers held: Defence B police arrested three shop robbers, recovered weapons and a bike from them. The accused were identified as Ghulam Haider, Sabar and Ali. Guldasht Town police post arrested a drug-pusher Nazeer and recovered 1.26kg charas from his possession.

accidents: Sixteen people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 936 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 16 people died, whereas 957 were injured. Around 501 persons having serious injures were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 456 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.