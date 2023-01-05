Police register case against ‘Sasta Aata’ scheme truck attackers

The Shah Latif police on Wednesday registered a case against unknown suspects for attacking a ‘Sasta Aata’ scheme truck in the outskirts of the city.

A security guard, namely Din Muhammad, and a cashier, Javed Ali alias Husnain, were injured in firing at their truck by two suspects near Bhens Colony on Tuesday. Following the incident, the police registered a case of the incident on the complaint of the truck driver, Mukhtiar Ahmed. The FIR included provisions for attempted robbery, attempted murder, retaliatory firing and damage to property.

The complainant stated that they supply flour at a discounted rate to different areas every day. On Tuesday, he said, they were going back to Port Qasim after selling flour at Jauhar Morr with Rs390,000, the money they had got by selling the flour, when two motorcyclists tried to intercept the truck near Bhens Colony Morr.

As the truck stopped, the suspects opened fire on them, in retaliation, the security guard on the truck fired back. As a result of continuous firing by the suspects, the guard and the cashier got injured. The suspects left their motorcycle at the scene and escaped to save their lives.

College student injured

A student was injured by a security guard’s firing at the Government National College in New Town. Police said the incident took place due to criminal negligence of the guard, Sajjad, was playing with a rifle on the college premises when it accidentally went off.

As a result, a student, Abu Zar, was hit by the bullet and injured. The security guard was later arrested. Police also seized the 12bore rifle from him. The arrested guard was handed over to the investigation wing of the police.