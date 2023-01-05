2,162 DNA and serology cases solved at KU lab in 2022

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, has announced that 2,162 DNA and Serology analysis cases were received and solved in 2022.

The spokesman for the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) said that there was an upward trend in the number of cases as compared to 2021. Director ICCBS Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary expressed satisfaction over the quality of the work being done at the SFDL and appreciated SFDL Incharge and Project Director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and his team for doing smart teamwork. He also thanked the Sindh government for its continuous support and financial assistance.

According to the statistics prepared by the SFDL, 1,494 cases were received for serology analysis, 668 for forensic DNA test which included 53 dead body identifications, 111 murder cases, 20 paternity cases, 37 robbery cases, 395 sexual assaults, and 52 sodomy cases.